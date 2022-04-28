Chesterfield landlady who 'goes above and beyond' for customers retires after 37 years in pub trade

Sue Crossley, 66, has been a fixture behind the bar at the New Inn, in Tupton, and has also had stints at other pubs, including The Britannia, in the same village, and the Hunloke Arms in nearby Wingerworth.

She has helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity and says she has ‘loved every minute’ of her career.

"It feels like I’ve been doing it for 100 years but I wouldn’t change anything,” Sue, who will be staying in the area following her retirement, said.

“It is what I do. All my memories are good and my customers are also my friends.

"I have met some wonderful people through my career.”

Sue sees the publican role as being a friendly face for regulars and new customers alike.

“I always say you don’t sell beer, you sell yourself,” she said. “There are a lot of new homes going up around here so that brings new custom.

"When new people come through the door, I greet them and then introduce them to the regulars. Then they become locals themselves.

"It is simple, but it works.”

Sue says the best development over her career has been the smoking ban – even though she is a smoker herself – because people ‘who nip out for a cigarette start talking’.

She admits the last few years have been the most challenging of her career.

"I’ve been a landlady, manager and tenant, I’ve done every job in the trade,” she said.

"With Covid, the last two years have been the hardest, what with adapting to outside service and table service. But we got through it, and that is the main thing.

"We’ve been able to do that because of good staff who have adapted to the situation.”

Since she announced her retirement on Facebook, Sue says she has been overwhelmed by the support of customers and well-wishers.

"People have said they will miss me and have said some very nice things,” she said. “It’s nice to hear when you have worked hard.”