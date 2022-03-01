From the Jolly Farmer to the Blue Bell and Duke of York: 10 north Derbyshire pubs which could be lost forever for new homes

Some have found new uses as cafes, shops and restaurants, but many more either been bulldozed to make way for new homes or converted into private housing or flats.
Here are 10 former pubs in north Derbyshire which have been demolished or converted – or are threatened with the bulldozers or conversion under current plans.
1. The Jolly Farmer, Holmewood
The old Jolly Farmer, more recently known as Ellen House, on Heath Road, Holmewood, closed as a pub in 2008. Last November, planning permission was granted for it to be bulldozed to make way for 19 affordable properties. Many residents in the village had hoped it could reopen as a pub or restaurant.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Blacksmiths Arms, Renishaw
Plans were submitted last month to demolish the Blacksmiths Arms, on the A6135 near Renishaw. North East Derbyshire District Council will decide whether to green light the plans to replace it with residential accommodation and a shop.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Blue Bell, South Normanton
Developers were given permission to bulldoze The Blue Bell pub, on Leamington Drive, South Normanton, last October. Developers are expected to build 11 new properties and a car park built in its place.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Woodman, Shuttlewood
Village pub The Woodman, on Pattison Street, Shuttlewood, became 'run-down' after closing and permission was granted in February last year to demolish it and build eight houses on the site. This is despite concern from villagers who had hoped to see the site turned into a shop or other facility.
Photo: Brian Eyre