Chesterfield Halifax branch to close

Lloyds Banking Group revealed the news on Wednesday.

The Halifax at Central Pavement is among 29 Lloyds and 15 Halifax branches closing across England and Wales between September and November.

Halifax at Central Pavement, Chesterfield. Picture from Google.

The Halifax at Knifesmithgate is safe.

Lloyds Banking Group said its branch transactions have fallen by 10 per cent per year in the five years to March 2020, and have slumped further since the pandemic hit.

Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group, put the decision to close the 44 branches down to the fact the group has seen customers carry out fewer transactions at those locations in particular.

He pointed to the group’s surge in online banking customers and added: “Like many businesses on the high street, we must change for a future where branches will be used in a different way, and visited less often.”

Unite Union slammed the decision as ‘a bitter blow for customers, staff and local communities’.