‘Super Weekend’: Thousands of Covid vaccines available to all adults in Derbyshire this weekend

All eligible adults will be able to get their first or second vaccine between Friday and Monday.

Second doses will be available for anybody who had their first vaccine on or before April 30.

Thousands of Covid vaccines available to all adults in Derbyshire this weekend

NHS bosses say the so-called ‘Super Weekend’ aims to make it easier and more convenient than ever for eligible people who haven’t had their vaccine yet to come forward – crucially boosting the numbers of people receiving their first and second doses.

All those eligible for their Covid-19 vaccine will be able to receive a vaccine at locations across the county, including Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Dronfield, Long Eaton, Ilkeston, Swadlincote and Derby.

Full details of the opening times and available vaccines can be found by visiting www.joinedupcarederbyshire.co.uk and will also be available through Facebook and Twitter at https://www.facebook.com/DerbyandDerbyshireCCG and https://twitter.com/NHSDDCCG.

The national booking service will also be updated to encourage people to ‘find a vaccination service near me’ to promote local pop-ups in their area.

Attendance will be walk-in at many sites for anyone eligible for their first or second dose, with bookable appointments also available at some sites.

Steve Lloyd, executive medical director for NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Our Super Weekend starts on Friday to encourage even more people to get their jab.

“We are encouraging anyone who has not yet had their first dose or those who had their first dose on or before April 30 to come and have their vaccine.

“The process will be really quick and easy and there will be no need to book an appointment at any of the sites that are open over the weekend.

“I would urge the public to visit the sites early to receive a vaccine to help protect themselves, their families and their loved ones.

“We know the rate of infection is increasing nationally and we are seeing increases in Derby and Derbyshire.

“We have seen in the past that a few cases can very quickly lead to a big increase in community transmission.

“That is why it is important that we all get our vaccine and protect ourselves as soon as possible.

“This will also help the nation as we come to review the lockdown situation ahead of July 19.”