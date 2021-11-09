Chesterfield great-grandad urges people to get their Covid vaccine after fight for his life

Bill Yates says if people had seen him in the intensive care unit fighting for his life they ‘would not be able to wait to get their jab’.

The 84-year-old was fit and active before falling ill with the virus – playing a leading role in activities groups and walking clubs in the town.

However, one year after being discharged from Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Bill is still reeling from the effects of the illness and has a simple message for people who have not yet been vaccinated.

"It is entirely wrong that people are refusing to be vaccinated,” Bill, of Wingerworth, said.

"I want to do my little bit to make people aware of just how ill you can be with Covid.

"It is a killer, so whether you are young or old you should get vaccinated.

"I think it is disgusting when you see people protesting about the vaccine.

"If they had seen me in hospital, in intensive care, they would not be able to wait to get their jab.

"I was in intensive care for six weeks, on a ventillator and various drugs. It was frightening.”

Bill and his wife Joan have two children, five grandchildren and one great grandson.

"The family rallied around when I was ill and it meant everything to me,” Bill said.

"They came to hospital whenever they were allowed and knowing they cared really helped with my recovery.”

The former foreman at Clay Cross Works admits he is still feeling the impact of the virus one year on.

Bill was previously an active member of the Brampton Walk This Way for Health Group and the Brampton Social Activities Group.

He used to walk three miles every day but now sets a limit of two miles.

"Before Covid I felt top of the world. People would be saying it was cold and I’d be out in my shorts.

"Doctors are saying I’m recovering remarkably well but it will take time. I often feel short of breath on walks.

"I’ve got back to doing everything I did before but not as fast as I used to do it.”