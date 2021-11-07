Chesterfield areas with the lowest life expectancy have been revealed.

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By Tim Paget
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 2:41 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Chesterfield.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield where men have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Staveley and Norbriggs

Men in Staveley have a life expectancy of 74.41 years.

Photo: Chris Etchells

2. Boythorpe and Birdholme

Men in Boythorpe have a life expectancy of 75.09 years.

Photo: Google

3. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels

Men in Central Chesterfield have a life expectancy of 75.95 years.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Dunston

Men in Dunston have a life expectancy of 76.40 years.

Photo: Louise Cooper

