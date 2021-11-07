Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Chesterfield.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield where men have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Staveley and Norbriggs Men in Staveley have a life expectancy of 74.41 years. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2. Boythorpe and Birdholme Men in Boythorpe have a life expectancy of 75.09 years. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Men in Central Chesterfield have a life expectancy of 75.95 years. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Dunston Men in Dunston have a life expectancy of 76.40 years. Photo: Louise Cooper Photo Sales