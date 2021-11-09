Troubled Chesterfield GP struck off after “persistent lack of insight” over performance

Dr Matthew Goodchild-Simpson’s fitness to practice was found to be “impaired” by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service

- having failed to address professional "deficiencies".

The tribunal - held last month - noted that despite prompts to improve his performance during seven tribunals since 2013 the doctor had failed to provide any evidence of doing so.

Tribunal members said Dr Goodchild-Simpson had attended 13 committee reviews, tribunal hearings and review hearings - and each had presented written determinations.

They wrote: “He could have been in no doubt as to what was required of him to address the concerns and his historic deficient performance.

“The Tribunal was concerned by the absence of any reflection on the part of Dr Goodchild-Simpson into his impairment or the previous findings - either in oral or written form.

“The Tribunal was of the opinion that Dr Goodchild-Simpson seems to externalise his own responsibility.

“He attributes the findings against him to shortcomings by the GMC and others, demonstrating continuous attempts to deflect.”

The unsettled doctor’s history with the tribunal goes as far back as 1995 - when his fitness to practise was found seriously impaired and his registration was suspended for 12 months.

His case had been examined by various standards bodies 21 times prior to last month’s tribunal.

Sanctions imposed on his registration varied between suspension, indefinite suspension and conditional registration.

However he was allowed to practise under conditions between September 2001 and August 2013. But he has not been able to practise unrestricted since the original 1995 hearing.

In 2013 a tribunal found his professional performance was unacceptable in four areas: assessment of patients’ condition, providing or arranging treatment, record keeping and relationships with patients.

The finding related to specific failures, including a patient with chest pain in an A&E - which can have a serious, even fatal outcome if not treated correctly.

Struggling medic Dr Goodchild-Simpson also failed the basic life support test - a fundamental skill for any doctor - and prescribed an incorrect dosage of medication in another case.

The tribunal wrote: “All these examples of deficient performance present a risk to patients.

“During third third-party interviews your professional colleagues were worried about your level of insight into your mistakes and your failure to seek help and advice when you experienced difficulties.”

During last month’s tribunal Dr Goodchild-Simpson stated that he needed to make decisions and job applications and concluded that his submission was to “refresh” or to “call it a day”.

The tribunal concluded that the doctor’s “persistent lack of insight” into his bad performance showed he was “unable to address these matters or make any progress”.

It read: “He is currently at a stage where his deficient professional performance places him in a position that is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.”

The doctor - currently serving a suspension since 2019 - was told he had 28 days to lodge an appeal.