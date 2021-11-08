Drunk Derbyshire woman seen “swaying” and “swearing” after car crash

Louisa Hodgetts, 37, hit the other car when its driver had already stopped as he saw her vehicle coming from the opposite direction - “veering more and more” towards him.

Moments after the collision Hodgetts approached the other car and told its driver “we only clipped wing mirrors” during the October 22 incident on Cromford Road, Wirksworth.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court police arrived soon after the defendant became “aggressive” when her keys were taken away.

However police officers had to “drag” Hodgetts from her car as she refused to remove her seatbelt.

During a breath test she blew a staggering 159 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - putting her at more than four times over the drink drive limit.

Ms Allsop said Hodgetts could not remember the incident, adding: “She said she had separated from her partner the previous day.”

“She said during an interview she was aware she was in the wrong - she is a lady with no previous convictions.”

Hodgetts’ solicitor David Gittins told magistrates his client’s sentence would have to be adjourned for a probation report.

The defendant, of Ward Close, Wirksworth, admitted drink driving and her case was adjourned.