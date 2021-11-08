Chesterfield man denies he “conspired” to cause a miscarriage, court hears

Joseph Bayne, 24, appeared alongside Georgia Day, 23, at Chesterfield Magistrates Court this morning.

The pair face an allegation that they conspired to unlawfully procure a poison or “other noxious thing” - knowing it was intended to be used to bring on

a miscarriage.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

During this morning’s short hearing District Judge Andrew Davison asked Bayne to confirm he understood the charge.

Bayne, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, replied: “I don’t understand what you’re saying and I don’t like being spooked. It makes no difference to me right now.”

The duo, both of Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, were bailed unconditionally to appear before Derby Crown Court in December.

Prosecutor Darren Young told the court: “Rather unusual. This will be sent to crown court forthwith.

"There are no issues with regard to them being placed on unconditional bail.”

Judge Davison told the defendants: “You've heard what's been said – this is a charge which can only be dealt with at crown court in Derby for a hearing on December 6.

"You will get an opportunity to confirm your respective pleas on that day.”