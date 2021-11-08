Chesterfield taxi firm helped two “spiking” victims on one night

A-Line Taxis manager Maria Burgess told how in both cases unknown men entered the office claiming to know the women and asked them to get into waiting cars.

However the taxi firm’s doormen - who had already established the women's identities - turned the men away when they were unable to provide key information.

Manager Maria Burgess told how in the worst of the two cases a young woman appeared in the office at about 4am on October 24 and sat down.

Maria Burgess, manager of A-Line Taxis and staff member Amy Elliott.

Nearly two hours later the taxi firm were able to drive her back to her father’s home when they answered her mobile and spoke to a friend who had been looking for her.

Maria said: “She didn’t know where she was or where she was going - there was no communication.

“I’ve spoken to her since and she has no recollection of what happened - she remembers nothing after 10.30pm.

“She had only been in town for about an-hour-and-a-half, she’d had a couple of pre-drinks and a drink in the venue - but she remembers nothing after that.

“I’ve worked in the industry for 20 years and I know the difference between drink and drugs - no drinks could have done this to her. I’m 100 per cent sure she had been spiked.”

Worryingly, Maria described how at one point a man entered the office claiming he knew the incapacitated young woman and asked her to get into his car.

However, when he was unable to give doormen the girl’s full name he “toddled off”.

Speaking about the young women’s appearance Maria said: “They present as a lot more relaxed. Like there’s nothing really in them - no get-up-and-go.

“I have no doubt that this woman would have followed the gentleman into his car if we had not stopped her.”

Maria, who is convinced both women were victims of spiking, said: “Just this last couple of weeks this sort of thing seems to have increased quite a lot.”

Speaking about helping victims, she said: “This job is a lot more than just answering the phone and we get a lot of satisfaction ensuring jobs are dealt with safely.”

At the end of October the National Police Chiefs’ Council reported that nearly 200 drink spiking incidents had been reported to police forces across the UK over the two previous months.

Derbyshire Police confirmed they had received a report from a woman who suspected her drink had been spiked while on a night out in Chesterfield on October 23.

They say an investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Constabulary via one of the following methods, quoting reference number 21*621262:

*Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

*Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

*Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

*Phone – call 101

*Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111