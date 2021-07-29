Chesterfield FC signed shirt to be auctioned off as part of fundraiser for Chesterfield dad with terminal cancer

Chesterfield Football Club has donated a signed shirt and a bottle of gin which will be auctioned off as part of a fundraiser to bring in money for a dad who has terminal cancer.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 9:34 am
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 9:43 am

Matt Evans, who lives off Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield has sadly been given just months to live.

Fundraising is taking place to bring in cash so the 47-year-old can make memories with his children in the time he has left.

Matt Evans with his children Cerys, 16, and Callum, 20.

On Sunday, a fundraising festival for Matt and his family will take place at the Peacock Inn pub on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, between 2pm and 7pm.

In a Facebook post about the auction and a raffle which will be held on the day, Michelle Knowles said: “This is all for a fantastic cause and every penny raised is very much appreciated.”

For further information about the auction and raffle, have a look at Michelle’s Facebook post – www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=4074555669339072&set=pcb.4074556076005698.

