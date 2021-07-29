Chesterfield FC signed shirt to be auctioned off as part of fundraiser for Chesterfield dad with terminal cancer

Matt Evans, who lives off Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield has sadly been given just months to live.

Fundraising is taking place to bring in cash so the 47-year-old can make memories with his children in the time he has left.

Matt Evans with his children Cerys, 16, and Callum, 20.

On Sunday, a fundraising festival for Matt and his family will take place at the Peacock Inn pub on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, between 2pm and 7pm.

In a Facebook post about the auction and a raffle which will be held on the day, Michelle Knowles said: “This is all for a fantastic cause and every penny raised is very much appreciated.”

For further information about the auction and raffle, have a look at Michelle’s Facebook post – www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=4074555669339072&set=pcb.4074556076005698.