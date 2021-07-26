Chesterfield event shines spotlight on health and social care jobs

Those were the words of Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, during a discussion about the big picture of health and social care in our local area.

The online event was organised by Community Chesterfield, Derbyshire Voluntary Action and the University of Derby for the recent Careers That Care Week.

Health and social care is a rewarding industry to work in.

Mr Perkins joined a panel of health and social care professionals for the event.

He said he is passionate about championing recruitment to caring roles.

“I know how tough it can be to recruit and retain people into these roles and also the incredibly important role played by carers,” he added.

“During the pandemic people have gone above and beyond.

“There’s been a long-standing recognition of nurses, but carers have come to the fore – they really are fundamental to our care system.”

The panel discussed the myriad roles available across health and social care aside from nursing roles.

Linda Garnett from Joined Up Care, Derbyshire, said: “There are 350 different roles (across health and social care) all requiring different levels of skills and training through a variety of routes: apprenticeships, university degrees or volunteering.

“The Joined Up Care Derbyshire website provides absolutely everything you need to know about different ways of getting into health and social care.”

Chief executive of Derbyshire Voluntary Action, Jacqui Willis, described the breadth of career opportunities across the voluntary and community sector.

She said: “You could be a support worker – for example, working for Fairplay, a charity which supports people with physical and lifelong disabilities.

“Or you could work at Ashgate Hospicecare, which employs clinical staff but is also supported by volunteers.

“You could get involved in training and skills development or help with infrastructure support and development – helping to sustain, grow or set up a new group.

“There are admin roles, finance officers, engagement workers, project managers, senior managers, trustee roles.

“You could even run an organisation and become a chief executive.

“The most important thing is to speak to people in those organisations and find out about opportunities – whether you’re looking to change career or starting out.”

To watch the full discussion, visit https://youtu.be/MCT6w2otS7o.