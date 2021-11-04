Chesterfield dad pleads for help with 'unique' housing problem

Robert Stimpson, 50, currently lives with his two grown-up sons, who both have learning difficulties and are vulnerable, in their family home in Hasland.

Delivery driver Robert believes his sons Matthew, 30, and Joshua, 29, are ready to live alone and wants to move into a new home with his partner.

However, housing association The Guinness Partnership says their current home, on Gorse Valley Road, Hasland, would no longer meet the sons’ needs if Robert was not there as carer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Chesterfield dad has called on a housing association to use common sense to find a solution to his family’s ‘unique’ home situation. They currently live on Gorse valley Road, Hasland.

Robert believes the best option for all parties is for the lease to pass from himself to his sons.

"We have lived in the property for 10 years and it is their home,” Robert said.

"It is time for me to settle down with my partner but I want to be near them.

"They have learning difficulties and are vulnerable. I would hate to see them resettled somewhere they were at risk of falling in with the wrong crowd.

"Guinness will not pass on the tenancy from my name to their names even though they have been living there for 10 years.”

Robert describes his family’s circumstances as ‘unique’ and says the issue is causing him anxiety and depression.

"Supporting two households is not going to be possible long-term on a low wage,” he said.

"The best solution all round is to let my two sons to continue living in the property.”

Robert says Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has also been in touch with Guinness and urged them to use discretion in the case.

A spokesperson from the Guinness Partnership said: “Tenancies are not typically assigned intergenerationally, other than on the death of the named tenant.

"An application has been made to the local authority for housing that meets the needs of Mr Stimpson’s sons.

"The application is clear about the needs of his sons – the current home does not meet these needs if Mr Stimpson is no longer resident as carer.

"We have discussed with Mr Stimpson the option of a transfer to a larger home so that his partner can be accommodated and the family can stay together and hope that he might consider this.”