Plans for Wingerworth retirement village on green field site met with uproar

AAH Planning Consultants have submitted plans to North East Derbyshire District Council for 26 new homes for over-55s on a field to the west of Derby Road.

The firm plans to build a mixture of bungalows and two-storey homes at the rural location - saying the development would “reflect the local housing needs for an ageing population”.

However, since the project was lodged with the council last week residents have sent 13 letters of objection - with many pointing out plans for 67 homes were ruled out last year.

The picturesque land where developers hope to build a retirement village - between Wingerworth and Tupton

In November last year planning inspector William Cooper threw out an appeal by developers AAH Planning Consultants against the council’s objection to its plans.

Mr Cooper ruled that the site was located beyond the built-up area of New Tupton and as such, was “within the countryside” and would “harmfully urbanise an area of countryside”.

AAH Planning say the new retirement development would take up just under three-and-a-half acres on the picturesque agricultural land.

They argue the scheme would contribute to the area’s expansion, providing “much-needed residential properties in a sustainable location”.

However locals who have seen constant development for the last two decades say it would further reduce green areas around Wingerworth and Tupton.

In a letter to North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning department Tupton councillor Ross Shipman said: “As you will be aware an application was rejected at this location - by both the committee and the planner inspector, for reasons which I believe still mostly apply today.

“The proposal would add substantial suburban mass, roads, impermeable surfaces and domestic paraphernalia, including cars, to the site.”

Coun Shipman said the new development would “pierce” the countryside gap to the north of Tupton heading towards Wingerworth.

Meanwhile, the Coal Authority voiced “fundamental concern” in its letter - adding that there are shallow coal mine workings close to the site boundary.

Registering the authority’s objection to the plans, the letter states that the council has insufficient information to determine the site’s safety with regard to former coal mines.