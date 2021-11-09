Chesterfield council to investigate claims about misuse of late-night town centre taxi rank

One Chesterfield taxi driver, who regularly picks up fares at the rank on Stephenson Place, said it was a serious issue which was causing traffic and safety concerns.

He said staff from nearby licensed venues were regularly parking their vehicles on the rank, which is in operation from 11pm-5am, and ‘knew exactly what they were doing’.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said the authority had been made aware and would ask for ‘additional night patrols’ if the problem persisted.

The taxi driver, who asked not to be named, said: “The council has been investigating it for months and it has been a problem for months.

"They don’t seem to want to do anything about it.

"It is a rank which goes live from 11pm and regularly the first two places are taken by staff from nearby venues. They know what they are doing.

"It is causing traffic and safety issues because we have to pull in and pick up passengers at an angle and they have to open doors wider.”

The taxi driver said Stephenson Place had become the busiest night-time rank in recent months as more people visit late bars instead of nightclubs.

"The trade has moved slightly across town lately and different ranks have come into play,” he added.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We have received a report about private vehicles parking in the taxi rank on Stephenson Place, we have asked for some more detailed information about this issue.

"If the vehicles belong to individuals from local licensed venues, we will raise this with the management of those venues and ask them to park elsewhere.

"If the problem persists we will request additional night patrols from Derbyshire County Council’s civil enforcement officers.”

The taxi driver said he believed there was ‘no appetite’ to push through changes that would be short-term because of changes taking place in the town centre.

“I really can't think of another town or city that would give up one of their main taxi ranks to pub and club staff,” he added.