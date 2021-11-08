Clay Cross, Old Bolsover and Eckington have areas with listed buildings in very bad condition according to the findings of Historic England.
Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Morton have conservation areas that are in a poor state.
The Heritage at Risk register shows that across the county’s local authories patches, Amber Valley has seven building and structure entries, Chesterfield has three, Bolsover has two, Derbyshire Dales has two, Erewash has one building and structure entry and two places of worship, North East Derbyshire has one building and structure entry and the Peak District National Park has one archaeological entry.
A school, disused railway station, churches, former mills and factory buildings and scheduled monuments are among the listings for Derbyshire.
The report highlights the efforts that church supporters in Wirksworth, Ilkeston and Castleton have made in raising funds for repairs.
Louise Brennan, Historic England’s regional director for the Midlands, said: “Our heritage is an anchor for us all in testing times. Despite the challenges we have all faced recently, this year’s Heritage at Risk Register demonstrates that looking after and investing in our historic places can bring communities together, contribute to the country’s economic recovery and help tackle climate change."