Clay Cross, Old Bolsover and Eckington have areas with listed buildings in very bad condition according to the findings of Historic England.

Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Morton have conservation areas that are in a poor state.

The Heritage at Risk register shows that across the county’s local authories patches, Amber Valley has seven building and structure entries, Chesterfield has three, Bolsover has two, Derbyshire Dales has two, Erewash has one building and structure entry and two places of worship, North East Derbyshire has one building and structure entry and the Peak District National Park has one archaeological entry.

A school, disused railway station, churches, former mills and factory buildings and scheduled monuments are among the listings for Derbyshire.

The report highlights the efforts that church supporters in Wirksworth, Ilkeston and Castleton have made in raising funds for repairs.

Louise Brennan, Historic England’s regional director for the Midlands, said: “Our heritage is an anchor for us all in testing times. Despite the challenges we have all faced recently, this year’s Heritage at Risk Register demonstrates that looking after and investing in our historic places can bring communities together, contribute to the country’s economic recovery and help tackle climate change."

1. Walton Works, Chesterfield Walton Works, a Grade II listed building in private ownership, is in poor condition. Proposals have been submitted for statutory consent to convert the former cotton mill within mixed use development.

2. Barlborough Hall This occupied building, which is a school, is described as in poor condition. The exterior render is cracked and an original 16th Century porch has significant erosion. A repair scheme has been discussed with the owners, a religious organisation.

3. Brampton Manor Barn, Chesterfield The late 16th century barn is in a very bad condition with multiple slate failures and cracking to gable elevation. Privately owned, the Grade II listed barn forms part of a planning prooposal for conversion of a pub restaurant with the proposal for barns to be converted to garages.

4. Gazebo at Brampton Manor, Chesterfield The Grade II listed gazebo is owned by a commercial company which uses part of it for storage. Assessed as being in a fair condition but with part of the ceiling boards missing on the upper floor, the building is infested with ivy from time to time. Planning proposals for residential conversion have been submitted for the wider site.