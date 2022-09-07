News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield council leader answers your questions on cutting parking charges and the cost of the Northern Gateway project

We asked our readers what key questions they wanted the leader of Chesterfield Borough Council to answer – and we were inundated with responses.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:08 am
In this latest video, council leader Tricia Gilby answers your questions on why the authority doesn’t lower town centre parking charges – as well as how much the Northern Gateway office block develpement on the Donut has cost.

In an earlier video, she anwered your questions on council home allocations and energy rebate payments

Councillor Tricia Gilby

If you have a question you’d like us to put to the coucil, you can email us at [email protected]

