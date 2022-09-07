Chesterfield council leader answers your questions on cutting parking charges and the cost of the Northern Gateway project

In this latest video, council leader Tricia Gilby answers your questions on why the authority doesn’t lower town centre parking charges – as well as how much the Northern Gateway office block develpement on the Donut has cost.

In an earlier video, she anwered your questions on council home allocations and energy rebate payments

Councillor Tricia Gilby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...