Chesterfield council leader anwers your questions on council home allocations and energy rebate payments

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We collated the issues you raised and put them to the councillor, who has answered them on this video

Here she addresses questions around how council homes are allocated and why some are lft empty – as well as on the issue of energy rebate payments in the borough.

Councillor Tricia Gilby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...