Chesterfield council leader anwers your questions on council home allocations and energy rebate payments

We asked our readers what questions you’d like us to put to Chesterfield Borough Council leader Tricia Gilby, and we were inundated with suggestions.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:57 pm

We collated the issues you raised and put them to the councillor, who has answered them on this video

Here she addresses questions around how council homes are allocated and why some are lft empty – as well as on the issue of energy rebate payments in the borough.

Councillor Tricia Gilby

If you have a question you’d like to put to the leader, email us here: [email protected]

ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council