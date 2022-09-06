Check out these 9 unusual and listed buildings and structures in Chesterfield

The public body helps people care for and celebrate their historic environment by protecting, championing and saving the places that matter to them.

Historic England’s website states: “We care passionately about the stories they tell, the ideas they represent and the people who live, work and play among them.

“Working with communities and specialists we share our passion, knowledge and skills to inspire interest, care and conservation, so everyone can keep enjoying and looking after the history that surrounds us all.”

Beautiful churches like Holy Trinity on Newbold Road, where George Stephenson is buried, or the Parish Church of St Mary’s and All Angels, with its iconic crooked spire, are among the historic buildings that are listed.

There are also some surprising structures that may have escaped your notice.

1. Queen's Park bandstand Built in the late 19th century, the octagonal structure stands on a stone plinth with slender cast iron columns supporting a pagoda roof. A cast iron balustrade and an interior glass draught screen are among its features.

2. Engineers offices at goods yard, British Rail station The crest above the door of this Corporation Street building near the railway station carries the arms of the North British Railway. Built in 1837 as part of the original North British Railway Station complex. the building is believed to have been designed by architect Francis Thompson.

3. Tapton Mill Bridge Built over Chesterfield Canal around 1777, this curved red brick bridge has a stone coped parapet. Work on the canal was started by James Brindley in 1771 and completed by his brother-in-law Hugh Henshall six years later.

4. Lamp-post in grounds of Chesterfield's St Mary and All Saints Parish Church The grounds of Chesterfield's landmark crooked spire church houses the town's first gas street lamp. Situated near the south porch of the church, the cast iron lamp was originally erected in 1824 at the corner of the Market Place where it would have been fed by gas made in a cellar underneath the pillars of the former Cathedral Vaults.