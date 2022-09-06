Check out these 9 unusual and listed buildings and structures in Chesterfield
Dozens of buildings and structures in Chesterfield from the town hall to the Rosewall sculpture are safeguarded for future generations to enjoy after being listed by Historic England.
The public body helps people care for and celebrate their historic environment by protecting, championing and saving the places that matter to them.
Historic England’s website states: “We care passionately about the stories they tell, the ideas they represent and the people who live, work and play among them.
“Working with communities and specialists we share our passion, knowledge and skills to inspire interest, care and conservation, so everyone can keep enjoying and looking after the history that surrounds us all.”
Beautiful churches like Holy Trinity on Newbold Road, where George Stephenson is buried, or the Parish Church of St Mary’s and All Angels, with its iconic crooked spire, are among the historic buildings that are listed.
There are also some surprising structures that may have escaped your notice.