Chesterfield Community First Responders need your help

A Chesterfield charity which works to save lives is appealing for help from the community.

Chesterfield Community First Responders (CCFR) will hold an afternoon tea party at the Olde House on Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield, between noon and 4pm on September 28.

Chesterfield Community First Responders is made up of highly-trained local volunteers who often offer life-saving treatment.

So far, a number of kind-hearted companies - Northern Tea Merchants, World of Icing, Fab_Baker_Girls, Lollipop Cakes and Cake_Bakes - have made donations for the event.

However, the group says it is in need of more cakes to make the afternoon a success.

A spokesperson for CCFR said: "We are unfortunately not allowed to accept food donations baked at home - unless these are baked by professional cake bakers with hygiene certificates.

"We can accept pre-packaged food donations that have ingredient and allergen information."

Any donations can be dropped off at the Olde House from 9am on the morning of the event.

The free event aims to raise further awareness about CCFR.

While it is not a fundraising event, there will be a raffle and people will have a chance to donate money to the group if they want to.

CCFR is made up of highly-trained local volunteers who respond to emergency calls and provide vital care to patients in the minutes before an ambulance arrives.

Community first responders, who work in conjunction with East Midlands Ambulance Service, can deliver life-saving intervention and defibrillation to patients in cardiac arrest.

The group is also currently looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with fundraising and planning events in the future.

For more information about CCFR and to find out how you can support the important group, visit www.chesterfieldcfr.co.uk



