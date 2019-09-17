Funeral of alleged murder victim from Chesterfield takes place today

The funeral of a Chesterfield man who was 'murdered' will take place this afternoon.

The funeral service for Philip Allen will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium today (September 17) at 1.10pm.

Philip Allen is pictured.

Donations in memory of the 47-year-old can be made at the funeral.

Mr Allen was allegedly assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, on June 27.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained, until he died on July 17.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, was charged with the murder or Mr Allen.

The case is expected to be heard at a trial from January 13 2020, which has been reserved to be overseen by Judge Nirmal Shant QC.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

