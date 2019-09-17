A Derbyshire drink-driver was caught after police spotted him clipping a kerb

A drink-driver was caught after he was spotted clipping a kerb by a police officer.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 10 how Waine Roberts, 31, Oakes Close, Somercotes, Alfreton, was seen by police on Somercotes Hill before he was stopped and failed a roadside drink-drive test.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A statement from a police officer says that just before 11pm, on August 20, Roberts’s vehicle was seen swerving on High Street, Alfreton, and it clipped a kerb and it stopped on Somercotes Hill.

“He ran to the driver’s door and opened it and removed the keys and there was a strong smell of alcohol and the driver said he had had a drink and that he had had too much.”

Roberts was taken to the police station after a roadside drink-drive test and he registered 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, who has a previous conviction for being drunk and disorderly, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Roberts said: “I have not got ‘owt’ to say. I am guilty. I understand.”

Magistrates sentenced Roberts to a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and he was ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Roberts was also disqualified from driving for 25 months but the ban can be reduced by 27 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.