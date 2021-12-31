Chesterfield businessman Steve Perez urges people to avoid Dry January

Millions of people usually take part in Dry January, the UK's one-month alcohol-free challenge.

But Mr Perez, chairman of Global Brands and owner of Casa and Peak Edge hotels, wants people to avoid the trend in the new year.

Chesterfield businessman Steve Perez.

He said: “Give Dry January a miss.

“Pubs, restaurants, clubs, breweries and drink companies need your business more than ever.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the trade body UK Hospitality, added: “I think we could definitely dispense with it (Dry January).”

She urged people who are trying to avoid booze to consider choosing something else at the bar or going out for food.

“This year, there are an awful lot more non-alcoholic options available that are really good quality, so there’s no excuse not to go out and support your local hospitality business,” she said.

Greg Mulholland, Campaign for Pubs director, added: “Pubs and publicans will need support throughout January and we’d urge people to continue to go to the pub.

“The pub is about so much more than having a drink, so we hope people recognise the important role pubs play in our communities and get out and support them, whatever they choose to drink and eat.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions have hit the hospitality business hard for nearly two years now.

In recent weeks, many firms have seen people cancelling bookings amid fears about the Omicron variant.