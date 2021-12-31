Review of 2021: Derbyshire communities pull together in times of immense heartache

4. April

As lockdown restrictions finally started to ease in April, many of you were keen to see pictures of local firms reopening and people getting out and about to enjoy themselves. Many of you also read about Chesterfield man Harjinder Butoy, who was a victim of what has been described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in recent history - the Post Office Horizon scandal. Harjinder, who endured 18 months behind bars for a crime he did not commit, finally saw his conviction quashed this month. And many people locally paid tribute to Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99.

Photo: Other