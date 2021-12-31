Review of 2021: Derbyshire communities pull together in times of immense heartache

It has been a year of highs and lows in Derbyshire – and we have been with you throughout the year to keep you informed.
Below, we take a look at some of the most-read news stories on our website over the last 12 months.
1. January
At the start of January, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a third national lockdown to tackle coronavirus. One of the most-read stories on our website this month was about two women, Jessica Allen and Eliza Moore, who were each ordered by Derbyshire police to pay £200 for allegedly breaching lockdown rules when they travelled separately from Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire to Foremark Reservoir in south Derbyshire to exercise together. The force subsequently scrapped the fines after a review.
Photo: SWNS/Jessica Allen
2. February
In February, lots of you read about building work starting on Chesterfield's new McDonald's, which would go on to open at West Bars in September. Many thousands of you also visited our website to read about other local regeneration projects throughout the year, including the latest on Chesterfield Waterside and plans for the Chesterfield Hotel site. These developments are set to progress during 2022.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. March
March saw the announcement that the award-winning and popular Stephensons Tea and Coffee House in Chesterfield town centre was closing for good. As well as company closures, we have also published many stories this year about investment in the area and new businesses opening - these are always well-read. Another hit story on our website this month was about Chesterfield man Adrian Rimington criticising the census, calling it 'intrusive' and 'of no benefit whatsoever'. But people behind the census hit back and said the survey was 'crucial' in understanding local needs.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. April
As lockdown restrictions finally started to ease in April, many of you were keen to see pictures of local firms reopening and people getting out and about to enjoy themselves. Many of you also read about Chesterfield man Harjinder Butoy, who was a victim of what has been described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in recent history - the Post Office Horizon scandal. Harjinder, who endured 18 months behind bars for a crime he did not commit, finally saw his conviction quashed this month. And many people locally paid tribute to Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99.
Photo: Other