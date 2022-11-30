Antonia Salt (left) and Kayleigh Dobono will step out n front of thousands at the fight this weekend

Antonia Salt, 26, and Kayleigh Dobono, 24, will add a touch of glamour during what is set to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year when the boxers clash for the third time, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The pair, who are both signed to SBJ Management, have been chosen to step out as ring girls in front of thousands of boxing fans at the event, along with fellow ring girls Nikki and Charlotte

Antonia said: “It’s always these big events that make you reflect and realise how lucky we are. The team are one big family and it’s so nice to see everyone come together and put on the biggest events in the boxing world. This is my 15th event with them and to be booked for yet another Fury fight is just insane. As girls in the promotional industry, we dreamed of these events when we were 18/19 and we always tell each other how crazy it is that we’re here and out of every girl in the country WE get to do the job.

“I’m going to be posting on my YouTube channel (AntoniaGabriellax) and tiktok (antoniasalt) so that people can to see a behind the scenes and an insight into life on days like these events! I think people just assume it as quick and easy and getting ready and getting in the ring but, as you can imagine, four girls getting ready for the biggest event of the season, can be eventful!

“I think Fury knows he’s done this fight before and it’s not gonna be a difficult one for him, but I’m just excited to see the show he puts on and all the action. I’m gonna predict a round 8 knockout - but I hope its a longer fight than that so we can get in the ring more times!”

“When you’re that close to the ring every weekend, you can’t help but become a fan of boxing and really get into it. We’re super lucky and we definitely know that. But we’ve also worked really hard all our adult lives to be in the position we are. So we do have to remind the girls that aspire to be a ring girl that it’s not all just luck!! The only thing we aren’t looking forward to is the December cold at Tottenham stadium - let’s hope weather is on our side.”

Antonia joined SBJ around six years ago, while Kayleigh was scouted at an agency event a few years ago and has worked with them ever since. “We both love every event we do, and it’s even more amazing that we get to work them together,” the pair said.