New DUNKIN’ store set to open in Chesterfield - with hundreds of free donuts to giveaway

The coffee and donut store is also giving away a free goodie bag to the first 50 guests on the day and a free box of six donuts for the first 50 guests every day until Friday, December 9.

James Guy, New Store Openings Manager at DUNKIN’ UK, said, “DUNKIN’ is all about creating sweet memories with family and friends. Our goal for the new store is to provide the people of Chesterfield with a shot of positive energy with our everyday value, fantastic coffee and great tasting donuts. I look forward to meeting many of you at our amazing opening event, and giving you the opportunity to win all kinds of DUNKIN’ goodies.”