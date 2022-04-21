Meet the Chesterfield best friends chosen as ring girls for Fury v Whyte heavyweight title fight

Antonia Salt, 26, and Kayleigh Dobono, 24, will add a touch of glamour during what is set to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year at Wembley Stadium.

The pair, who are both signed to SBJ Management, have been chosen to step out as ring girls in front of 94,000 boxing fans for the clash which will see Fury defend his WBC heavyweight title for second time since winning it 2020.

They have worked numerous events together but have described this Saturday’s fight as the biggest yet in their careers.

Chesterfield best friends Antonia Salt and Kayleigh Debono will add a touch of glamour as ring girls at the Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte clash this weekend

Antonia said: “We’re both so excited to be ring girling the Fury v Whyte fight. We’ve both ring girled for years now and this is the biggest fight in our ring girl careers.

"It’s every ring girls dream to be able to work fights like this! I’ve been with Frank Warren and the Queensberry team for seven months now, and it’s been amazing to become part of their world.

"The build up has been insane and everyone is just so excited. It’s going to be a night to remember and for sure, history will be made.

Antonia Salt, who attended Tupton School, signed with SBJ six years ago but has only been ring girling for four years

"There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and part of an event like this. 94,000 people in Wembley Stadium. Millions watching around the world.

"It’s every boxers dream to be at Wembley so we feel extremely lucky and grateful.

"There’s no bigger fight in the world to be a part of. It’s even more amazing that we get to do it at best friends too!”

Antonia joined SBJ around six years ago, while Kayleigh was scouted at an agency event a few years ago and has worked with them ever since.

Kayleigh Debono signed with SBJ a few years back after being scouted at an agency event and has worked numerous events with her best friend Antonia

“We both love every event we do, and it’s even more amazing that we get to work them together,” the pair said.

“It’s all about having the ability to be a positive, fun loving person, yet be able to work professionally at the same time. The two of us together just seem to bounce off each other and make a great team!”