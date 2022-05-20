Chesterfield Barclays branch to close as town centre loses another bank

The bank’s outlet on Rose Hill will shut permanently from 12pm on August 19, 2022.

Barclays has published a document explaining the reasoning behind the closure.

It said the company has identified that only 16 customers use the Chesterfield branch exclusively, with nine per cent of customers using nearby branches within the past 12 months.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at Chesterfield branch where there has been a 23 per cent reduction in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020. In addition, 90 per cent of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

News of the closure follows the departure of other lenders including Virgin Money, Royal Bank of Scotland, and TSB from Chesterfield town centre over the past year.

Once the Chesterfield branch is closed, the two closest Barclays banks will be in Sheffield and Mansfield.

Nearby cash machines that Barclays customers can use to take out money free of charge in Chesterfield are at Natwest on Market Place and Lloyds on Rose Hill.