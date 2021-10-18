Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire MPs comment on killing of Sir David Amess

Sir David, 69, Conservative MP for Southend West, was meeting constituents when he was stabbed multiple times on Friday. A 25-year-old man is being held under the Terrorism Act.

Toby Perkins, Chesterfield’s Labour MP, said: “Like so many people across the political spectrum, I was profoundly shocked by the brutal murder of Sir David.

Toby Perkins, Chesterfield MP, and Lee Rowley, North East Derbyshire MP.

“I can genuinely say that he was one of the kindest and most courteous members of Parliament and it is because he always seemed so gentle and generous that his death has come as such a particular shock.

“We worked closely together on supporting people with fibromyalgia – he and I shared constituents who were at the head of the campaigning around fibromyalgia – but outside of that he was someone who was always generous with his time for constituents and colleagues alike.

“In the 11 years that I have been an MP, this is the fifth serious attempt on an MP’s life and the second successful one. Our politics depends on MPs being accessible and answerable to their constituents, and we all recognise that this presents risk, but I know that many think that the occasional success of these murder attempts is an inevitable consequence of the tone of our political discourse, particularly through social media.

“This appalling atrocity once again presents an opportunity for us all to reassess whether we are doing enough to ensure political disagreement doesn’t spill over into dehumanisation and violence.

“The specific attempts on an MPs life have all been linked to extremism – either Islamist or far-right ideologies, which, it is worth noting, share many features.

“But there are many more people who are put off engaging in our politics by the tribalist nature of much ‘debate’.

“Going forward, I think it is worth us all considering whether our criticisms are against the policies or even the ideological approaches of our opponents or an attempt to make wider points about personality or motive which are more likely to diminish political debate.

“No political party or politician has a monopoly on virtue.

“It is worth reminding ourselves that in Sir David, there was a political opponent, who while making decisions I profoundly disagreed with, demonstrated personal characteristics which were hugely admirable.

“I will try to monitor my own output and criticisms against these standards and invite my colleagues, opponents, media contributors and constituents to consider if they are doing the same.”

Lee Rowley, North East Derbyshire’s Conservative MP, said: “Our hearts go out to Sir David’s loved ones, family and friends after such a senseless attack.

“The tributes have been warm and extensive from so many because, genuinely, that was David; a warm, generous and kind man who was liked by everyone and who showed the most amazing enthusiasm and excitement about his community even after 40 years of service. Our thoughts are with his family at such a terrible time.

“I am not sure we will ever be able to make sense what has happened, again, and we should let the police do their job in the coming sad days.

“Democracy relies upon MPs being accessible and approachable in the communities we represent – that must, no matter what, still continue.”