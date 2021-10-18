Three arrested after man ‘seriously assaulted’ in Chesterfield

Officers were called to the alleyway off Ashgate Road at 6.25am on Friday.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital as a precaution although he is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said a 31-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

They have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers with Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team described the incident as a ‘serious assault’.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 21000600387.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101