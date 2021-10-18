Chesterfield’s first-ever 10k race hailed a ‘great success’

Organisers have hailed Sunday’s Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k as a ‘great success’.

Thomas Shaw was the first to cross the 10k finish line with a time of 00:33:32.

Well done to all those who took part in the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k. Picture by Charles Whitton Photography.

Emma Holt was the first female to finish in a time of 00:41:12.

The oldest participant in the event was David Onion, 81, and Daniel Greatorex was the youngest at 15.

Max Taylor, 10, and Sophie Bramley, 12, were the winners of the City Taxi’s Fun Run, which took place within the boundaries of Queen’s Park in tandem with the main event.

Around 15 organisations also took part in the first Pronto Paints Wellbeing Challenge.

Thomas Shaw. Picture by Charles Whitton Photography.

The day helped to raise many thousands for good causes across the region, including Chesterfield-based Ashgate Hospicecare.

John Timms, event director of the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to making the event a success – including event partners and sponsors, and of course all those who took part.

“A special mention must go to all the volunteers who helped out on race day – who gave up their Sunday morning to help keep everything running smoothly, to assist runners and to help the general public. Without them, this event simply would not be possible, so a big thank you to everyone who helped out.

“I also want to thank anyone who was affected by the road disruptions across Chesterfield for their understanding throughout the day.

Emma Holt. Picture by Nick Rhodes.

“Most importantly, however, the money raised by this event will go a long way to helping good causes like the Redbrik Community Foundation, Ashgate Hospicecare and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, and other charities which do so much fantastic work in the local community.”

David Cooper, trustee of headline sponsor the Redbrik Community Foundation and a participant in the 10k, said: “We love this town and we want to see it thrive.

“Events such as this help to do that, with huge numbers of people coming to Chesterfield from all parts of the country to support, contribute or take part.

“We can’t wait until 2022 already.”

City Taxi’s Fun Run was also a great success. Picture by Nick Rhodes.