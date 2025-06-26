Chatsworth House has been named the most picturesque place in the UK for a picnic.

Another Derbyshire beauty spot, Padley Gorge, has also made it into the top ten most attractive places to eat and drink outdoors.

Nestled in the heart of the Peak District, the historic Chatsworth estate offers sprawling gardens, elegant fountains, and incredible views of the surrounding countryside. It's an ideal spot for a sunny afternoon, where you can enjoy a picnic on the lush lawns before exploring the main house or wandering through the nearby woodlands and trails.

In seventh place in the picturesque picnic spot league is Padley Gorge, renowned for its waterfalls and ancient woodlands. Padley Gorge is a haven for wildlife including dippers, grey wagtails and pied flycatchers.

The top ten, compiled by House of Bruar, is ranked on the number of Instagram hashtags each place has attracted.

Chatsworth House pulled in 148,000 hashtags and Padley Gorge 27,900.

These popular picnic spots also made the list: Tatton Park, Corfe Castle, Devil’s Dyke, Holkham Beach, Mussenden Temple, Dunstable Downs, Elterwater and Barafundle Bay.