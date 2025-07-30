Eagle-eyed fans of Netflix hit fantasy drama The Sandman will have spotted shots of Chatsworth House in series two of the comic book adaptation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derbyshire stately home’s 17th century Painted Hall, the Sculpture Gallery and the library were shown in scenes relating to the Endless family’s castle.

Filming took place in July 2024 when Chatsworth House was closed to the public for five days. Jenna Coleman, who plays Johanna Constantine, and Boyd Holbrook, who plays Corinthian, were among the cast who filmed at Chatsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other scenes were shot in Hampton Court Palace, Elveden Hall stately home in Suffolk and Scotney Castle in Kent. Douglas Booth, cast as Cluracan, said: “We shot around some really stunning places, like Chatsworth House.”

Douglas Booth as Cluracan and Ann Skelly as Nuala in The Sandman, scenes of which were shot at Chatsworth House (photo courtesy of Netflix)

Tom Sturridge stars in the American fantasy series, playing the character Dream who watches over humanity as they sleep. The Sandman is based on a comic book written by Neil Gaiman.

As an epilogue to the series which has screened in the UK this month, a bonus episode will be released on Thursday, July 31, at 8am. This last ever episode focuses on Dream’s sister Death, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

There are no plans for a third series of The Sandman.