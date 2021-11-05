Charity football tournament to be held for Chesterfield dad with terminal cancer

The Evani Cup will be held at Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club on Inkersall Road, Staveley, from 2pm until around 5.30pm on Sunday.

The event will raise money for Chesterfield’s Matt Evans, who is sadly dying after his cancer tragically returned.

Chesterfield's Matt Evans with his children Cerys and Callum.

A number of fundraising events have been taking place locally to bring in cash so the 47-year-old can make memories with his children in the time he has left.

Sunday’s event will see 16 teams of over-35s play seven-a-side games before a semi-final and final.

There will also be a raffle, food and drink – and some Chesterfield FC legends in attendance.

The tournament will also raise cash for Ashgate Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Craig Hopkins, who is helping to organise it, said: “It promises to be fun for all the family, and every penny will go towards Matt, Ashgate Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“From team donations and sponsors, we’ve already raised £3,100 which is absolutely extraordinary – and we hope to raise lots more on the day.”

People can pay as much as they wish at the gates to get in.

For more information about the Evani Cup, visit https://bit.ly/3CRoVNl