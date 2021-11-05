Premises licence application submitted for planned new bar in Chesterfield

A premises licence application has been submitted for a proposed new bar in Chesterfield town centre.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:59 pm

Earlier this year, Chesterfield Borough Council received a planning application to convert the old Rising Sun Chinese restaurant, located on Holywell Street, into a new bar called The Dirty Habit.

MORE: New bar plans for well-known former Chesterfield town centre restaurant

That application is yet to be decided.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The former Rising Sun restaurant in Chesterfield town centre could be turned into a bar.

Now, the authority has received a premises licence application from Kerry B Bars Ltd, the company behind The Dirty Habit.

It seeks permission for ‘live music, recorded music, and the sale and supply of alcohol daily from 11am to 2am’.

There is also mention of ‘late night refreshment daily until 2am’.

People wanting to give their views about the premises licence application must make representations to the borough council no later than November 30.

Representations must be made in writing and addressed to the following: The Licensing Section, Customer Service Centre, 85 New Square, Chesterfield, S40 1AH.

MORE: Owen Paterson: ‘Tory sleaze scandal has disgraced Parliament’, says Chesterfield’s MP

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council