Premises licence application submitted for planned new bar in Chesterfield

Earlier this year, Chesterfield Borough Council received a planning application to convert the old Rising Sun Chinese restaurant, located on Holywell Street, into a new bar called The Dirty Habit.

That application is yet to be decided.

The former Rising Sun restaurant in Chesterfield town centre could be turned into a bar.

Now, the authority has received a premises licence application from Kerry B Bars Ltd, the company behind The Dirty Habit.

It seeks permission for ‘live music, recorded music, and the sale and supply of alcohol daily from 11am to 2am’.

There is also mention of ‘late night refreshment daily until 2am’.

People wanting to give their views about the premises licence application must make representations to the borough council no later than November 30.

Representations must be made in writing and addressed to the following: The Licensing Section, Customer Service Centre, 85 New Square, Chesterfield, S40 1AH.