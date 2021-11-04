New life to be breathed into empty unit in Chesterfield town centre

39 Low Pavement, next to Boots, is to be turned into a new beauty salon, Brows.

Brows is billed as a ‘one-stop-shop for all your beauty needs, offering affordable, high-quality treatments’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

39 Low Pavement in Chesterfield town centre is to be transformed.

Luke Geddes, from Brows, said: "39 Low Pavement is a great location with lots and footfall and key retailers in close vicinity.

"Our new store will be a great addition to our current portfolio and we want to make it into the number one destination for brow and lash in Chesterfield.

“No appointments are required, just pop in and speak to one of our qualified beauticians who will help find the treatment that is perfect for you."

The deal was completed by commercial property specialists NG Chartered Surveyors.

Acting on behalf of Entain, NG has leased the unit to Brows, which will be opening in the town as part of a national expansion plan.

Sunny Landa, of NG, said: "This is another great outcome for our client, who we continue to work with across the midlands and north.

"Chesterfield is on the up and I'm sure Luke and his team will be hugely successful in the town.

“We wish them all the best with their national expansion plans.”

Luke added: "We had a great time working with Sunny, who is very professional and proficient, to enable us to navigate our way through to completion of our new shop.

“We look forward to working with Sunny and the NG team on future projects.”