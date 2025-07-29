Classic cars will be a big attraction for visitors to Bowshaw Community Festival on August 10. 2025.

Classic cars, Viking and medieval re-enactments, a friendly dinosaur, funfair rides and a farmers’ market will be among the attractions at the massive Bowshaw Community Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will take place at Bowshaw showground, off the Bowshaw roundabout near Dronfield on August 10, 2025.

There will be re-enactments by the Escafeld Medieval Society and Knights in Battle and entertainment by reggae singer Tixxy Bang, Bob Marley tribute act Tannie Browne and DJ Rob Wellington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children will find plenty of free things to see and do including Punch and Judy, a climbing wall, Total Wipeout obstacles, drumming workshops, a beach and a football game area.

Families can meet birds of prey and hunt for bargains at a car boot sale.

John Birkhill, the Man with the Pram, and the Mayoress of Dronfield will open the festival at 12 noon. The event runs until 6pm.

Tickets cost £1 per person, under 16s free, £2 to park a car. For more details, go to www.bowshawfestival.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Rich, who chairs Bowshaw Community Festival, has a 25-year involvement in such events stretching back to Heeley Festival. After moving to Lowedges, he joined the Greenhill/Bradway tenant association and suggested organising a festival. With the help of two groups in Heeley and other supporters, it was decided that the festival would be held at Greenhill Park on the second Sunday in August.

Stephen said: “In 2008 we started a mini festival in Greenhill Park, even the ice cream man left after 30 minutes, but we got bigger in 2009 and added a stage and dog show and singers achieving a few thousand footfall. By 2011 we added a classic car/bike show – year one there was one car, one bike...by 2017 we ended up with 100 classic cars and several bikes. By 2019 attendance was 12 thousand plus with a full free funfair, then Covid hit."

Lowedges Community Festival returned in 2022 with 15 thousand footfall but didn’t run the following year because of funding difficulties. In 2024, with the support of Derbyshire County Council and Sheffield City Council, the event moved to the bigger Bowshaw Showground where it attracted 12,000 people. In 2025 the event was rebranded Bowshaw Community Festival.