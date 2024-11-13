Bishop of Derby comments as Archbishop of Canterbury resigns after Makin report shows Church covered up abuse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bishop of Derby has commented on the findings of the Makin report and the Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has resigned from his post following the publication of findings of the independent review by Keith Makin.

The report, which looked into the Church of England's handling of allegations of serious abuse by the late John Smyth, revealed that abuse of more than 100 children and young men was covered up within the Church of England for decades.

Bishop of Derby Right Reverend Libby Lane has commented on the findings of the review and the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Right Reverend Libby Lane said: “The victims and survivors of abuse will have suffered unimaginable distress at the findings of the Makin Report, and I want to convey my thanks for their bravery in telling their stories.

“I also commend Archbishop Justin for his honourable decision to take both personal and institutional responsibility for the failings described in the report.

“The Church of England has made a commitment to safeguarding, to creating a safer Church, and to learning from the Makin Report - and the Diocese of Derby and I echo those commitments wholeheartedly.

“We will continue to put victims and survivors of abuse first and to prioritise their care. We will continue to work together with survivors to build a safer Church in which they, and anyone who has suffered as a result of their relationship with the Church of England, receive the support they need and deserve.

“It must also be a church where, collectively, we promote a culture in which victims are heard and responded to well, and children and other vulnerable people can know that they are protected and safe. That is the responsibility of us all.

“Please pray for all those who have been harmed, for Archbishop Justin and for the wider Church that it may truly become a place of welcome, compassion and safety.”