Beacon to burn brightly in Derbyshire town to honour Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Alfreton Town Council will join the ceremony of beacons next month as the nation and Commonwealth countries honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

On the evening of Thursday, June 2, a beacon will be lit at Alfreton Park Community Special School as part of an official programme announced by Buckingham Palace.

It will be one of over 2,022 beacons being lit by charities, communities, and faith groups all over the UK and in all 54 Commonwealth capitals, at 9.45pm local time.

Councillor Hannah Jowett-Frost, of Alfreton Town Council, said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

The Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening and will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s

Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of royal residence.

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageant master of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant

royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth.

"They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“For the first time, town criers, pipers, buglers and choirs from the UK and the Commonwealth will come together to join in the celebrations in their own individual and special way.

"It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth. The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.

"We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”