The 140 Derbyshire roads set to be temporarily closed for Jubilee street parties

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, will take place from Thursday June 2 through to Sunday, June 5.
Derbyshire district and borough councils have been fielding a surge of applications for road closures so that residents can host traditional street parties, with three weeks to go until the celebrations.
These applications are required so that authorities including bus companies and emergency services know which streets are likely to be blocked or hard to navigate, and that residents avoid potential safety issues, too.
Despite the deadlines for street party road closures having passed by for all of Derbyshire’s councils, applications continue to be filed.
As it stands, there have been 139 approved applications made to Derbyshire councils for road closures for street parties with a number of further applications pending and there are several applications which do not require road closures.
Breaking the road closures down by district, 24 are in Amber Valley, three in Bolsover, 8 in Chesterfield, 43 in Derby, 39 in Erewash, two in North East Derbyshire and eight in South Derbyshire. High Peak Borough Council has not yet detailed how many street party road closure applications it has had.
Residents are required to consult with surrounding neighbours and businesses before they apply for road closures and applications made too late may not be approved.
Amber Valley
The borough council has approved 24 street party road closures so far with a further 10 being processed.
The approved closures are:
Campbell Street, Belper Springhill Way, Codnor Lyndale Drive, Codnor New Road, Codnor Park Ella Bank Road and Westfield Avenue, Heanor Bowler Street, Ripley Cinder Bank, Ironville Hillside, Langley Mill Walcote Close, Belper Long Row, Belper Oxhay Gardens, Crich Chevin Road, Milford Meadow Road, Ripley Whitehouse Rise Estate, Belper Hickton Road, Swanwick Church Street, Waingroves Parsons Grove, Denby Middleton Avenue, Codnor Wall Street, Ripley Holbrook View, Kilburn Crich Lane, Ambergate Lathkill Drive/Dovedale Close/Peakdale Close, Marehay Highfield Road, Belper Castle Hill, Duffield
Bolsover
Bolsover town centre, June 4
Residents at Newtons Croft Crescent, Barlborough, June 4
Residents at The Poplars, Whitwell, June 3
Chesterfield
Lockoford Lane
Heaton Street
Newbold Drive
Birch Lane and Alder Gardens
Guildford Avenue
Compass Crescent
Inkersall area (event/parade organised by Inspiring Inkersall Community Group)
Chester Street and Clifton Street
Derby
Village Street, Derby
Otter Street
Hollowood Avenue, DE23 6JD
Linacres Drive, Chellaston
Winchester Crescent, Chaddesden
Royal Hill Road, Spondon
Rannoch Close, Spondon
Woodford Road, Mackworth
Dresden Close, Mickleover
Kensal Rise, Mackworth
Thornhill Road
Calver Close, Oakwood
Ford Lane, Allestree
Carlisle Avenue, Littleover
Cavendish Avenue, Allestree, DE22 2AS
West Avenue North to West avenue South
Uttoxeter Road, The Square & Etwall Road, Mickleover
Stonehill Road, DE236TJ
Fiskerton Way, Oakwood, DE21 2HY
Sutherland Road
Welbeck Grove, Allestree
Oxford Street, Spondon, DE21 7JL
Brunswood Close
Besthorpe Close, Oakwood, DE21 4RQ
Woodland Road, Darley Abbey
Fiskerton Way, Oakwood, DE21 2HN
Shorpshire Avenue, Chaddesden
South Avenue, Littleover
Elwick Road
Alice Street
Addison Road
Chapel Street, Derby
Brooklands Drive, Littleover
Bank View Road
Bannels Avenue, Littleover
Thrift Close, Mickleover
Ashover Road, Allestree
Gisborne Crescent, Allestree
Cherrybrook Drive, Oakwood
Hollies Road, Allestree
Earls Crescent, Oakwood
Elkstone Close, Oakwood, DE21 2EP
Derbyshire Dales
Shirley, Church Lane from its junction with Derby Lane to the entrance to the Saracen’s Head Public House car park, June 2-5, 11am-11pm
Hathersage, Moorland Road, June 5, noon-5pm
Hathersage, Main Road from School Lane turning (excluded to Station Road turning (included) – Station Road from Main Road turning (included) to Oddfellows turning (included) and Oddfellows Road from Station Road turning (included) to Oddfellows Car Park turning (included), June 2, 11.15am-12.15pm
Tansley, Spout Lane, June 4, 7am-10pm
Kirk Ireton, Main Street, June 5, 2pm-6pm
Winster, Main Street, June 5, noon-5pm
Matlock, Rockside View, June 4, 1pm-midnight
Thorpe, section of Digmire Lane, June 5, 10am-9pm
Youlgrave, Church Street and Main Street, June 3, 10am-5pm
Over Haddon, Main Street, June 5, noon-5pm
Cubley, section of Church Lane, June 5, 9.30am-5pm
Litton, Mires Lane from its junction with Hall Lane to junction with Bottomhill Road and Church Lane at its junction with Sterndale Close, June 5, 1pm-9pm
Bradwell, Dialstones, June 5, 9am-9pm
Erewash
The borough council has approved 39 applications so far and has 12 more which are pending subject to further information. It says there are 16 additional initial enquiries which have been made but where applicants have not since responded.
The borough council has not yet provided details of these road closures.
High Peak
The borough council has not yet provided a response on how many applications it has received, where they would apply and when.
North East Derbyshire
The district council says there have been two approved applications for large events requiring road closures.
These are for Ward Street in Tupton on June 3 and Church Street in Ashover on June 4.
South Derbyshire
Ambaston – Main Street
Barrow upon Trent – Part of Twyford Road, Barrow upon Trent from the school to the junction with The Brookfield, Chapel Lane and Church Lane
Coton-in-the-Elms – Part of Burton Road between the junction with Chapel Street and junction with New Road
Dalbury Lees – Unnamed Road, East to West bordering the village green between properties Aviemore and The Bungalow
Hilton – Main Street, Hilton, Derbyshire between the junctions with Sutton Lane and Dale End Road including the junction with Back Lane for a distance of 100 metres from the junction with Main Street
Repton – Holloway Road between houses no.4 and no.20
Melbourne – Quick Close from the junction with George Street to the junction with Selina Street/ Moira Street
Smisby – Main Street between the junctions with Chapel Street and Nelson’s Place.