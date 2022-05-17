The 140 Derbyshire roads set to be temporarily closed for Jubilee street parties

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, will take place from Thursday June 2 through to Sunday, June 5.

Derbyshire district and borough councils have been fielding a surge of applications for road closures so that residents can host traditional street parties, with three weeks to go until the celebrations.

These applications are required so that authorities including bus companies and emergency services know which streets are likely to be blocked or hard to navigate, and that residents avoid potential safety issues, too.

Despite the deadlines for street party road closures having passed by for all of Derbyshire’s councils, applications continue to be filed.

As it stands, there have been 139 approved applications made to Derbyshire councils for road closures for street parties with a number of further applications pending and there are several applications which do not require road closures.

Breaking the road closures down by district, 24 are in Amber Valley, three in Bolsover, 8 in Chesterfield, 43 in Derby, 39 in Erewash, two in North East Derbyshire and eight in South Derbyshire. High Peak Borough Council has not yet detailed how many street party road closure applications it has had.

Residents are required to consult with surrounding neighbours and businesses before they apply for road closures and applications made too late may not be approved.

Amber Valley

The borough council has approved 24 street party road closures so far with a further 10 being processed.

The approved closures are:

Campbell Street, Belper Springhill Way, Codnor Lyndale Drive, Codnor New Road, Codnor Park Ella Bank Road and Westfield Avenue, Heanor Bowler Street, Ripley Cinder Bank, Ironville Hillside, Langley Mill Walcote Close, Belper Long Row, Belper Oxhay Gardens, Crich Chevin Road, Milford Meadow Road, Ripley Whitehouse Rise Estate, Belper Hickton Road, Swanwick Church Street, Waingroves Parsons Grove, Denby Middleton Avenue, Codnor Wall Street, Ripley Holbrook View, Kilburn Crich Lane, Ambergate Lathkill Drive/Dovedale Close/Peakdale Close, Marehay Highfield Road, Belper Castle Hill, Duffield

Bolsover

Bolsover town centre, June 4

Residents at Newtons Croft Crescent, Barlborough, June 4

Residents at The Poplars, Whitwell, June 3

Chesterfield

Lockoford Lane

Heaton Street

Newbold Drive

Birch Lane and Alder Gardens

Guildford Avenue

Compass Crescent

Inkersall area (event/parade organised by Inspiring Inkersall Community Group)

Chester Street and Clifton Street

Derby

Village Street, Derby

Otter Street

Hollowood Avenue, DE23 6JD

Linacres Drive, Chellaston

Winchester Crescent, Chaddesden

Village Street, Derby

Royal Hill Road, Spondon

Rannoch Close, Spondon

Woodford Road, Mackworth

Dresden Close, Mickleover

Kensal Rise, Mackworth

Thornhill Road

Calver Close, Oakwood

Ford Lane, Allestree

Carlisle Avenue, Littleover

Cavendish Avenue, Allestree, DE22 2AS

West Avenue North to West avenue South

Uttoxeter Road, The Square & Etwall Road, Mickleover

Stonehill Road, DE236TJ

Fiskerton Way, Oakwood, DE21 2HY

Sutherland Road

Welbeck Grove, Allestree

Oxford Street, Spondon, DE21 7JL

Brunswood Close

Besthorpe Close, Oakwood, DE21 4RQ

Woodland Road, Darley Abbey

Fiskerton Way, Oakwood, DE21 2HN

Shorpshire Avenue, Chaddesden

South Avenue, Littleover

Elwick Road

Alice Street

Addison Road

Chapel Street, Derby

Brooklands Drive, Littleover

Bank View Road

Bannels Avenue, Littleover

Thrift Close, Mickleover

Ashover Road, Allestree

Gisborne Crescent, Allestree

Cherrybrook Drive, Oakwood

Hollies Road, Allestree

Earls Crescent, Oakwood

Elkstone Close, Oakwood, DE21 2EP

Derbyshire Dales

Shirley, Church Lane from its junction with Derby Lane to the entrance to the Saracen’s Head Public House car park, June 2-5, 11am-11pm

Hathersage, Moorland Road, June 5, noon-5pm

Hathersage, Main Road from School Lane turning (excluded to Station Road turning (included) – Station Road from Main Road turning (included) to Oddfellows turning (included) and Oddfellows Road from Station Road turning (included) to Oddfellows Car Park turning (included), June 2, 11.15am-12.15pm

Tansley, Spout Lane, June 4, 7am-10pm

Kirk Ireton, Main Street, June 5, 2pm-6pm

Winster, Main Street, June 5, noon-5pm

Matlock, Rockside View, June 4, 1pm-midnight

Thorpe, section of Digmire Lane, June 5, 10am-9pm

Youlgrave, Church Street and Main Street, June 3, 10am-5pm

Over Haddon, Main Street, June 5, noon-5pm

Cubley, section of Church Lane, June 5, 9.30am-5pm

Litton, Mires Lane from its junction with Hall Lane to junction with Bottomhill Road and Church Lane at its junction with Sterndale Close, June 5, 1pm-9pm

Bradwell, Dialstones, June 5, 9am-9pm

Erewash

The borough council has approved 39 applications so far and has 12 more which are pending subject to further information. It says there are 16 additional initial enquiries which have been made but where applicants have not since responded.

The borough council has not yet provided details of these road closures.

High Peak

The borough council has not yet provided a response on how many applications it has received, where they would apply and when.

North East Derbyshire

The district council says there have been two approved applications for large events requiring road closures.

These are for Ward Street in Tupton on June 3 and Church Street in Ashover on June 4.

South Derbyshire

Ambaston – Main Street

Barrow upon Trent – Part of Twyford Road, Barrow upon Trent from the school to the junction with The Brookfield, Chapel Lane and Church Lane

Coton-in-the-Elms – Part of Burton Road between the junction with Chapel Street and junction with New Road

Dalbury Lees – Unnamed Road, East to West bordering the village green between properties Aviemore and The Bungalow

Hilton – Main Street, Hilton, Derbyshire between the junctions with Sutton Lane and Dale End Road including the junction with Back Lane for a distance of 100 metres from the junction with Main Street

Repton – Holloway Road between houses no.4 and no.20

Melbourne – Quick Close from the junction with George Street to the junction with Selina Street/ Moira Street