Autistic Chesterfield schoolboys to raise ‘much-needed funds’ for charity that supports them and their families

On Saturday, April 2, Inkersall Parish Councillor Dean Rhodes and his 7-year-old son Connor will be fundraising for the National Autistic Society.

They will be collecting donations from 9.00am at Staveley Morrisons, and Coun Rhodes said that he wanted to support a charity that has decades of experience helping autistic people and their families.

“On Saturday, April 2 it’s National Autism Awareness Day. As a respected member of the community I wanted to raise awareness of autism as my little boy struggles daily with his needs.

Natalie Wyatt and her son Harley, and Coun Dean Rhodes with his son Connor- both of whom are 7-years-old.

“The reason I chose this charity is that it’s their 60th anniversary of providing support to those with autism through the donations they receive.”

They will be joined for the fundraiser by Natalie Wyatt and her 7-year-old son Harley.

Natalie said: “I’ll be bringing Harley along as without this charity there wouldn’t be any support, guidance or advice on the daily challenges that I have to encounter.

Coun Rhodes also thanked Morrisons for their support of the fundraiser, and encouraged people to stop and chat with them.

“I would like to thank Lisa Richardson, the Morrisons community champion, for recognising this great charity and working with me to raise these much needed funds. Please come along and say hello.”