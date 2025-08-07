'Animal welfare has been enhanced by your loveliness' - Chesterfield RSPCA worker praises donors' support of washing machine appeal

By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:54 BST
Animal welfare workers in Chesterfield have thanked generous donors who responded to their fundraising appeal for a new washing machine.

The appeal by the RSPCA attracted £5018.50 and support from commercial washing machine suppliers PDS Solutions Ltd, enabling the charity to buy a top of the range washer.

Richard Grainger, animal care assistant at the shelter on Spital Lane, said: "I just want to thank all of you who have helped us achieve this, everyone who saw our appeal, who shared it, who spoke to others about it. None of this would have been possible without you and your kindness.

"It's such a revelation to have a washer that actually washes and whose cycles take the time they're supposed to - it makes washing so much easier and allows us to do those other aspects of our job that are more pressing, more urgent: providing loving care and attention to our animals. So it's not just our thanks that we are sharing with you, but those of our animals too - their welfare has been enhanced by your loveliness."

Josh Harbinson, Operations Director at PDS Solutions and Ed Robinson, Business Development Manager at PDS Solutions, with the top of the range washing machine that generous donations helped Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA buy.

Ed Robinson, Business Development Manager at PDS Solutions, said: ""We read about the appeal after it was shared on LinkedIn by one of the laundry publications. It was a charitable cause and we wanted to help because we know the impact of not having a reliable machine and regularly see money wasted by businesses buying unsuitable domestic machines that don’t see a year out rather than making a long term investment and saving on energy costs."

