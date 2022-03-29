Anger after sentimental items removed and 'disposed of' from baby's grave in Chesterfield without notice

Bereaved family members were left shocked after items which had been placed near the headstones of their loved ones at All Saints Church in Wingerworth were discarded without notice this month.

Chloe Colbeck, 26, said keepsakes including a sentimental Nutbrown Hare teddybear had been taken from the grave of her son Byron who passed away in November 2019.

She has now expressed her anger at the situation and is calling for the person who “destroyed everything” to be held to account.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe, Roger Nicholson and their son Eli at Byron's final resting place.

Chloe said: “The only thing we were told was, when it comes to spring and summer, they need a clear path to mow the grass but things that had been placed on his grave weren’t an issue.

"What’s recently happened is they’ve had a new vicar. All he could say was that he was really sorry, he wouldn’t name the person that’s done it but he thought he was doing a good thing by tidying the graveyard.

"But it’s not just Byron’s grave. I’m not very happy with it, lets put it that way.”

Chloe Colbeck is one of those left angered after sentimental items were removed from her son Byron's grave at All Saints Church in Wingerworth

The young mum has been in touch with others affected, one of whom received a letter on All Saints headed paper admitting the items had been removed in error.

It read: “In reference to your telephone call yesterday regarding the removal of icons from your family graves.

"I must at this point offer my apology as I should not have removed and disposed of the icons without your knowledge.

"I have been working on regulations which were out of date. I have now obtained the new regulations which were drawn up in 2021. Those new regulations say I may remove items, store them and give you opportunity to collect them, and this I failed to do.

The letter received by one of the bereaved families affected by changes at All Saints Church

"I cannot rectify this matter only offer my sincere apology.”

The Diocese of Derby churchyard regulations state that items such as soft toys should not be placed in churchyards without permission.

If such items are placed, the vicar may “remove and dispose of or authorise the removal and disposal” of them – but they must be retained for two months before their disposal.

The regulations add: “Upon removal, notice is given to the relatives of the deceased and/or left at the grave that the items have been removed from the grave, where they are being kept and when they will be disposed of, so that they can be collected, if required.”

Chloe said ornaments and momentos, including a blue fern tree and a Nutbrown Hare teddy, have been removed from Byron's Grave

The Diocese of Derby apologised for the “hurt and distress” caused but denied responsibilty for the items being removed. They said the letter received by another family, from a representative of All Saints Church, did “not relate in any way to Mrs Colbeck’s complaint.

"Having now had the opportunity to speak directly to the team at All Saints, Wingerworth, the parish would like to assure the family that the missing keepsakes on Byron’s grave were not removed by a member of the church team,” it said.

"Sadly, as All Saints has an open churchyard, items do disappear from time to time. However, we appreciate that other incidents around the same time have led to a degree of mistrust, and we offer our sincere apologies for this.

"The team at All Saints is working to ensure this does not happen again and would be happy to meet with Mrs Colbeck to offer her further reassurance.”