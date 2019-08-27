4,000 Chesterfield residents will be asked their views on how Chesterfield Borough Council is performing

Four thousand Chesterfield residents are to be asked to give their views on Chesterfield Borough Council and the services it provides.

The council's Are You Being Served Survey is sent out once every two years to a random selection of residents to find out how satisfied people are with the services the council provides.

Those receiving the survey are selected from the electoral register and will live in different parts of the borough in both rented and privately-owned properties.

Questions on the survey include those relating to if the council provides value for money; how safe or unsafe you feel; which issues you would potentially like to be more involved in; what you think about your local area; where you find out information about the council and how frequently you visit council venues in Chesterfield.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “As a council, we are here to serve and support our communities. Those communities include our residents and tenants, our businesses, our visitors, our students and our voluntary groups. It is these communities that make Chesterfield a great place to live, work and visit.

“It is therefore really important that we seek the views of local people in surveys such as Are You Being Served so we can understand more about how we can provide the best service possible at the council.”

Those who receive the survey and send it back to the council can opt to be entered in to a prize draw to win a £50 Love to Shop voucher.