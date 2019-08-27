'Fake' charity leaflets asking for donations being posted through letterboxes in Dronfield

Police are warning residents about a 'fake' Air Ambulance charity leaflet that is currently circulating in Dronfield and the surrounding area.

Officers have had reports of the flyer pictured being posted through letterboxes in Dronfield Woodhouse.

Police have confirmed that the leaflet is fake.

A post on the Dronfield Police SNT Facebook page reads: "We have spoken to the Air Ambulance Charity and this leaflet is fake and has not been sent by them.

"They explained that they only leave correctly endorsed bags for items to be left for collection in with suitable contact details on them should you wish to contact the charity direct."

