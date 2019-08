A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in Shirebrook.

It happened on Common Lane yesterday (Monday, August 26) afternoon.

Common Lane after the crash. Pic from the Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT Facebook page.

Officers from Shirebrook SNT along with Bolsover and Clowne SNT attended the incident and closed the road for some time while they made the area safe.

A motorcyclist sustained a leg injury in the collision and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

