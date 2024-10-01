12-year-old Derbyshire carer receives national WellChild award from Prince Harry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Anya Olweny was among the winners at the 2024 WellChild Awards, presented at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday, September 30, where she got to sit down with the charity’s longtime patron, the Duke of Sussex.
She was nominated for the inspirational sibling award by mum Gemma to help her realise how important she is to the family in caring for her 15-year-old brother Edward who was born with a chromosomal disorder and developmental delay.
Gemma said: “Anya has empathy beyond her years. She accepts everyone for who they are and, having grown up around children with special educational needs, wants to make sure no-one is excluded.
“She not only care for her brother but she helps me stay sane and has helped keep Edward safe for years. She’s my ‘second-in-command.’”
More than 100,000 children and young people are living across the UK with serious health needs, often spending months, or even years, in hospital because there is no support enabling them to leave, or facing inconsistent and inadequate levels of support at home.
WellChild aids those youngsters and their families through a UK-wide network of children’s nurses, home and garden transformation projects and other support services,
Its annual awards celebrate the resilience of children and young people living with serious illnesses or complex medical needs, and the dedication of those individuals who go the extra mile to help them.
Edward, who has little understanding of danger and is also severely short-sighted, needs constant supervision and is always on the move.
This makes even the most mundane tasks challenging for their mum, but Anya always steps up to entertain Edward or hold his hand when out and about.
The siblings enjoy spending time together in an accessible garden created for them by WellChild, and they love helping with the farm animals at their new home.
The family have taken part in inclusive outings organised by WellChild and supported the charity through craft projects, all of which have been made easier with Anya by her mother’s side.
Prince Harry has been WellChild Patron for 16 years, raising awareness and financial contributions to ensure the charity can fulfil its mission.
Before the star-studded ceremony he spent time chatting to Anya and all the other winners to listen to their stories and create treasured memories.
In his speech at the event, the Duke said: “Congratulations you little legends. Thank you for your courage, your perseverance, your kindness, and of course your humour. Thank you for being you and uplifting all those around you.
“This evening, we come together not only to celebrate that remarkable resilience and spirit, but also to recognise and thank the unsung heroes. The superhero parents, carers, siblings and professionals who work tirelessly and selflessly to ensure these young people have the best lives possible. You are all incredible, and your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic.”
He added: “As more and more children grow up living with complex conditions and disabilities, it is vital that we advance WellChild’s important work. There are still thousands of young people and families out there who need our help, and together, we can and will make a difference.”
To learn more about the charity’s work, go to wellchild.org.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.