Political Opinion: Education secretary meets Derbyshire SEND families facing ‘constant fight’ for services

The Education Secretary has been in Derbyshire today (Thurs 24th April) to speak to families impacted by the failing SEND system – run for the past eight years by the Conservative County Council.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the Local Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Bridget Phillipson held a meeting with parents and carers at Sharpe’s Pottery in Swandlincote, alongside Labour Group Leader Joan Dixon and South Derbyshire MP Samantha Niblett, to hear first-hand how children have been let down by the Tory-led local authority – whose SEND provision was described by Ofsted as having “widespread and systemic failings”.

Families told them about the “constant fight” they are facing to get support for their children, how they feel they have been treated like “rubbish” by the local authority, and how young people haven’t just “lost their education, they’ve lost their lives” by not having a suitable environment to learn in.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Labour Group leader Joan Dixon and South Derbyshire MP Samantha Niblett speak to SEND families in Swadlincote

With the Local Elections just a week away, Labour has pledged to overhaul the SEND system at Derbyshire County Council if it wins on 1st May.

Derbyshire Labour Group Leader Joan Dixon has promised to introduce a named caseworker for every family – rather than parents being passed from pillar to post – as well as establishing regular meetings between parents and the council to highlight what is or isn’t working, and ensuring funding for SEND – not even being spent in full by the Tories – is directed to the places that need it most.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “It was heartbreaking to hear the stories of these families in Derbyshire. Every child deserves the best start, but failings by the Tory County Council have left them behind.

“No more. We need Labour to take charge on 1st May to deliver the SEND provision children need to flourish in school.

“And I will be sure to take the experiences I have heard in Swadlincote back to my department to help shape our far-reaching reform of the SEND system that Labour will carry out across the country.”

Since coming to power, Labour has pledged to reform the SEND system, whilst also investing an extra £1 billion into SEND services and a further £740 million specifically aimed at creating more inclusive classrooms in mainstream schools.

Labour Group Leader Joan Dixon said: “The Conservatives in Derbyshire are letting down every generation, especially our children. And rather than coming up with a policy to right this wrong, Reform’s own leader have said they are happy to go into coalition with the Tories just to get power at the County Council.

“Derbyshire deserves better. The only chance to overhaul the failing SEND system in our county is to vote for Labour on 1st May.”

South Derbyshire MP Samantha Niblett said: “I was delighted to welcome Bridget Philipson to South Derbyshire today to listen to just some of my constituents on the challenges they face with SEND and the battles they have accessing support at the Conservative-run Derbyshire County Council

“It was important to ensure my constituents had their voices heard. And it was important they got the opportunity to hear how the Department for Education under Labour no longer has SEND stuck in a corner like the previous Tory Government did, but is instead prioritising it.”