New era beckons for the former White Swan pub in Chesterfield

New life is to be breathed into the former White Swan pub in Chesterfield.

The Pig and Pump - which describes itself as Chesterfield's 'newest, coolest pub' - will open at 16 St Mary's Gate on Friday, November 23.

From 9pm on that night there will be music from the Jake Henry Trio while from 9pm on Saturday, November 24, former Ocean Colour Scene guitarist Andy Bennett will be performing.

The pub's Facebook page states: "We'll be serving local craft ales, beer from afar and fabulous eats."

It adds there will be live music every Saturday.

New jobs will be created thanks to the Pig and Pump - the pub is looking for bar staff, chefs, a kitchen porter and a cleaner.

People can contact the pub on Facebook or send CVs to pigandpump@hotmail.com

Previous owner in liquidation

The White Swan closed suddenly in the summer.

It was originally thought the pub was owned by Raw Brewing Company Ltd - which was bought out of administration in August.

However, Chesterfield Borough Council documents show the White Swan was operated by JKC Hospitality Ltd which, according to information publicly available on Companies House, has appointed liquidators.