Dion Dublin thanks 'kind people of Chesterfield' for support after suffering racist abuse in town

Ex-footballer Dion Dublin has thanked 'kind people of Chesterfield' for their support - after he was racially abused by a woman in the town.

The former Manchester United and England player tweeted about the racist incident last week - leaving the vast majority of Cestrefeldians appalled.

Now, after widespread public for Dion, the TV pundit has tweeted to his 205,000 followers: "After one person not being very nice to me in Chesterfield recently, I've had an unbelievable response from 99.9% of that same community!

"Kind people of Chesterfield, I appreciate your support!

"Thank you."

'Racism has no place in our town'



The Chesterfield and north Derbyshire branch of the Stand Up To Racism group has been handing out leaflets in the town centre this week which read: "The racist abuse experienced by Mr Dion on the streets of Chesterfield is a disgrace.

"We need to send out a strong message that racism has no place in our town.

"This incident is another example of how in the current climate a minority of racists feel emboldened to abuse and attack minorities."

On Saturday, November 17, members of the group will travel to London to take part in the National Unity Demonstration against Racism and Fascism. The group is organising a coach from the town to the capital. For more information and to reserve a seat on the coach, email jeannie.rob48@gmail.com